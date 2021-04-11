Azeez Ojulari credits ‘top notch’ UGA experience for preparing him for NFL draft

One of the players whose stock seems to be on the rise ahead of the upcoming NFL draft is former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. It’s now essentially a given that Ojulari will be selected in the first round. The only intrigue is which team will take him, and how quickly he’ll come off the board.

It’s an amazing success story, and one in which Ojulari is quick to credit his time at Georgia for helping him get in position to fulfill his dreams.

Ojulari explained why this past week during an appearance on DawgNation Daily.

“Georgia is top notch in everything we do,” Ojulari said. “They want the best out of you with everything no matter what it is — being on time, not missing a meal. It’s just straight business, straight work.”

Ojulari intends to duplicate that focus and intensity as he moves on to the NFL.

“I basically have said I’m going to carry that on to the next level,” Ojulari said. “The way I’ve approached it at UGA is the way I’m going to approach it in The League — just keep getting better every day with a hard work mentality. Never give up, keep going and keep striving for greatness. If I can do that, I feel I’ll be successful.”

That mindset truly could be a winning formula for Ojulari, and UGA fans undoubtedly appreciate his gratitude for how his time at UGA helped shape it.

