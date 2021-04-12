Georgia basketball adds 6-7 Virginia transfer, explosive scorer Jabri Abdur-Rahim

ATHENS — Georgia basketball appears to have found the sort of explosive scorer it’s looking for on the wing with Jabri Abdur-Rahim announcing he’s transferring from Virginia to UGA.

The 6-foot-7, 214-pound Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA player and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) High School star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. He is also the nephew of former Tom Crean assistant coach Ameer Abdur-Rahim, who is now the head coach at Kennesaw State.

Jabri heads to Athens after just one season with the Cavaliers that saw him appear in 8 games. As a true freshman working his way back from injury, he averaged only 4.6 minutes in the games he played, taking only 10 shots all of last season.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim was the No. 38 ranked player overall in the 2020 class. That makes him the second-highest recruit Coach Tom Crean has brought to Athens, with 2020 NBA Draft No. 1 pick Anthony “Antman” Edwards the only one ranked higher.

Abdur-Rahim was the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018-2019, leading Blair Academy to a 28-3 record and the Prep A state championship, averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Abdur-Rahim was even more explosive his senior season, averaging 31.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists during an injury-shortened season.

The Bulldogs have already added three transfers this offseason, as Abdur-Rahim joins Florida Atlantic transfer Jaylin Ingram (6-7, 12.2 points per game, 45-percent from 3) and Illinois-Chicago transfer Braylin Bridges (6-10, 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds).

UGA also lost three contributors to transfers, Toumani Camara, Tye Fagan and Christian Brown. Brown announced on Monday that he’s headed to Tennessee State.

