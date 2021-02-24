Member of UGA’s 1980 national championship team in fierce battle vs. COVID-19

Georgia Bulldog fans and the city of Columbus, Ga., are rallying to help Dale Williams, who played defensive back for UGA’s 1980 national championship team.

More than $25,000 has been raised via a GoFundMe account set up this week to help with the medical costs of Williams in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Williams was hospitalized for two months with coronavirus, and was put on a ventilator, per WRBL.com’s Rex Castillo. “During that time, he suffered a stroke that has caused immobility on the left side of his body. This week he had a second stroke.”

Williams starred at Hardaway High School in Columbus, and initially played college ball at The Citadel. He later decided to transfer to UGA as a walk-on while coach Vince Dooley was overseeing the Bulldogs.

He ended up as one of the top walk-ons in school history, registering 118 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons from 1979 and 1981.

Williams, who has been discharged from the hospital, is a popular TV host in the Columbus, serving as a co-host for a local sports show.