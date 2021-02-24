Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Member of UGA’s 1980 national championship team in fierce battle vs. COVID-19

Former walk-on Dale Williams was a major contributor for UGA, registering more than 100 tackles in three seasons at DB
Special
Michael Carvell
Michael Carvell

Georgia Bulldog fans and the city of Columbus, Ga., are rallying to help Dale Williams, who played defensive back for UGA’s 1980 national championship team.

More than $25,000 has been raised via a GoFundMe account set up this week to help with the medical costs of Williams in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Williams was hospitalized for two months with coronavirus, and was put on a ventilator, per WRBL.com’s Rex Castillo. “During that time, he suffered a stroke that has caused immobility on the left side of his body. This week he had a second stroke.”

Williams starred at Hardaway High School in Columbus, and initially played college ball at The Citadel. He later decided to transfer to UGA as a walk-on while coach Vince Dooley was overseeing the Bulldogs.

He ended up as one of the top walk-ons in school history, registering 118 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons from 1979 and 1981.

Williams, who has been discharged from the hospital, is a popular TV host in the Columbus, serving as a co-host for a local sports show.

NEXT Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should notice Oklahoma as emerging national rival
Get Breaking News Fast!
Download the new DawgNation app.
Get it on the AppStore
Get it on Google Play

Listen to daily DawgNation podcast

We have a new way to comment on our DawgNation stories. To do so, you must be a registered user on the DawgNation forum. If you haven’t registered, please go to the Forum homepage on DawgNation and look for “register” on the right side.
Comments by