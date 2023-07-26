ATHENS — Michigan football, which aims to “beat Georgia,” to the extent it has added a special practice period aimed at the Bulldogs, will play its first four games of the season without Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s four-game suspension was reportedly negotiated between the school and the NCAA after the Wolverines’ head coach allegedly made false statements to investigators, per Yahoo Sports.

Per the report, the NCAA enforcement staff, which carries out investigations, found Harbaugh of being dishonest about recruiting violations in his initial case interviews. Harbaugh reportedly said he couldn’t recall the events, some of which involved meeting and contacting recruits during a non-contact period at the “Brown Jug” in Ann Arbor.

Former Michigan defensive coordinator and Georgia G.A. Mike MacDonald was reportedly issued a one-year show cause penalty, though he’s currently the D.C. of the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL so that seems moot. UM O.C. Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach grant Newsome have one-game suspensions as a result of their involvement according to reporter Austin Meek of The Athletic.