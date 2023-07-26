clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Michigan football, which aims to “beat Georgia,” to the extent it has added a special practice period aimed at the Bulldogs, will play its first four games of the season without Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh’s four-game suspension was reportedly negotiated between the school and the NCAA after the Wolverines’ head coach allegedly made false statements to investigators, per Yahoo Sports.

Per the report, the NCAA enforcement staff, which carries out investigations, found Harbaugh of being dishonest about recruiting violations in his initial case interviews. Harbaugh reportedly said he couldn’t recall the events, some of which involved meeting and contacting recruits during a non-contact period at the “Brown Jug” in Ann Arbor.

Former Michigan defensive coordinator and Georgia G.A. Mike MacDonald was reportedly issued a one-year show cause penalty, though he’s currently the D.C. of the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL so that seems moot. UM O.C. Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach grant Newsome have one-game suspensions as a result of their involvement according to reporter Austin Meek of The Athletic.

Michigan isn’t expected to receive any further penalties, which is significant considering the team returns several key players from last season’s Big Ten championship team that went 13-0 before self-destructing against TCU in the CFP Playoffs.

The four games Harbaugh will miss — all at home — do not appear daunting: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

The Wolverines, led by returning quarterback J.J. McCarthy, talked last season about how getting blown out by Georgia, 34-11, in the 2021 CFP Orange Bowl Semifinal served as motivation for the team entering into the 2022 eason.

“We want revenge,” UM tight end Luke Schoonmaker said. “We want to make up for our run last year.

RELATED: Michigan football has revenge on its mind

The Wolverines, of course, fell short of getting their dream matchup with Georgia in the CFP title game when they lost to TCU by a 51-45 count in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal.

ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh suspended, Wolverines still taking aiming …
ATHENS — Michigan football, which aims to “beat Georgia,” to the extent it has added a special practice period aimed at the Bulldogs, will play its first four games of the …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sedrick Van Pran explains how Georgia’s offensive line could reach even …
When most teams lose two offensive tackles to the NFL draft, the offensive line is likely a position of concern.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days takeaways
ATHENS — Georgia is the unquestioned favorite to repeat as SEC Champion and the oddsmakers’ choice to win the national title entering the season.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas gets record-breaking deal …
Andrew Thomas quickly became on the key pieces in the early days of Kirby Smart’s time at Georgia. He started 41 games in his three seasons at Georgia before becoming the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Hugh Freeze shares lofty visions for Auburn football, adds perspective to …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hugh Freeze is taking over an Auburn football program that is on a historically bad run of late.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: 5-star LB Demarcus Riddick flips his commitment from …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Report: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh suspended, Wolverines still taking …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas gets record-breaking …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: The narrative is changing quickly around …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.