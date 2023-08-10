ATHENS — Mike Bobo made it clear he didn’t intend on being Georgia’s offensive coordinator, again. He said there was never a formal offer to return three years ago and that when he took an analyst job for the 2022 season, he did it because he wanted to be further developed as a coach.
Not as part of some Machiavellian plan to return calling plays at Georgia.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I could continue learning as a coach,” Bobo said, speaking to reporters as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. “I always wanted to be under the coach Smart, coach Saban tree and learn how they practice, how they organize, how they go about things. I tell recruits, you go somewhere you want to be developed and I came here last year to try to get developed more as a coach. It was a learning curve and those guys took me in. It was very, very positive.”