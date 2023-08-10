After serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007 through 2014, Bobo became Colorado State’s head coach. From there he had stops at South Carolina and Auburn. Those two stops lasted just one season, as did his time as an analyst at Georgia.

Shortly after Todd Monken formally became the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, Georgia promoted the former Georgia quarterback to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Bobo is glad to be back in Athens. He met his wife here and is one of 26 Georgia alums on staff. It also helps that he gets to work with some of the best players in the country.

That wasn’t the case at Auburn and South Carolina, one of the key differences to be noted as Bobo takes over.

“The depth that is here now and the development,” Bobo said on what has changed at Georgia. “Coach Smart does a great job of having a plan to develop these guys. There’s never a meeting that goes by that development isn’t stressed by our head coach. You’re not just coaching the first teamer or second teamer, you’re coaching everybody out there.”

The Bulldogs had a Heisman Trophy finalist at the quarterback position last season and have had 34 players taken in the NFL draft in the last three seasons. No program has had more in that span.