Todd Monken to leave Georgia, hired as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator
Georgia is looking for a new offensive coordinator, as Todd Monken has accepted the offer to be the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.
Monken spent the past three seasons at Georgia and was a Broyles Award Finalist in 2022. The Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game this past season and have won the past two national championships.
