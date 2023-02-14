Dawgnation Logo

Todd Monken to leave Georgia, hired as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Georgia is looking for a new offensive coordinator, as Todd Monken has accepted the offer to be the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

Monken spent the past three seasons at Georgia and was a Broyles Award Finalist in 2022. The Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game this past season and have won the past two national championships.

