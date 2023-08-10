Under Monken last season, Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game. It was the high-water mark in the Smart era and the most by a Georgia offense since 2014. When Bobo was last the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

That 2014 Georgia offense was very different than what Bobo has to work with in 2023. Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb aren’t in the backfield. Hutson Mason had some starting experience, as he started the final two games of the 2013 season.

Now, Bobo gets to break in a new quarterback, whether that be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton. Bobo will probably be asked plenty about the quarterback position when he speaks on Thursday, as he also coaches the position.

Bobo likely won’t just be tasked with providing updates about Beck or the position as a whole. There are plenty of other questions out there about how this offense will look in 2023.

For example, how does Bobo plan on getting the most out of Brock Bowers? The Georgia tight end became one of the best players in the country under Monken. Bowers led Georgia in receiving in each of his first two seasons. He scored 24 touchdowns the past two seasons, with not all of them in the traditional pass-catching role.

Bowers is among the best players to ever play for Georgia. But unlike Chubb, it takes a little more creativity to get Bowers the ball. The Georgia tight end is at his best in space and Monken mastered putting Bowers in those positions. What is Bobo’s plan to do the same?