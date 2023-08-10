clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Every time Kirby Smart or an assistant coach or a Georgia player has been asked about the 2023 Georgia offense, the answer has largely been the same.

Yes, Mike Bobo is taking over for Todd Monken. Yes, the verbiage will be different. But no, the objective when it comes to what Georgia wants to do will not change.

“I don’t think much is going to change,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley said. “We’ve been very successful on offense the last couple years here. It’s our job to continue to find ways to be explosive, find ways to protect the football, and put ourselves in the best position to win the football game.”

Under Monken last season, Georgia averaged 41.1 points per game. It was the high-water mark in the Smart era and the most by a Georgia offense since 2014. When Bobo was last the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

That 2014 Georgia offense was very different than what Bobo has to work with in 2023. Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb aren’t in the backfield. Hutson Mason had some starting experience, as he started the final two games of the 2013 season.

Now, Bobo gets to break in a new quarterback, whether that be Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton. Bobo will probably be asked plenty about the quarterback position when he speaks on Thursday, as he also coaches the position.

Bobo likely won’t just be tasked with providing updates about Beck or the position as a whole. There are plenty of other questions out there about how this offense will look in 2023.

For example, how does Bobo plan on getting the most out of Brock Bowers? The Georgia tight end became one of the best players in the country under Monken. Bowers led Georgia in receiving in each of his first two seasons. He scored 24 touchdowns the past two seasons, with not all of them in the traditional pass-catching role.

Bowers is among the best players to ever play for Georgia. But unlike Chubb, it takes a little more creativity to get Bowers the ball. The Georgia tight end is at his best in space and Monken mastered putting Bowers in those positions. What is Bobo’s plan to do the same?

There are also some major questions about the running back position. Kendall Milton is dealing with a hamstring injury. Branson Robinson is working his way back from a foot injury. How do Georgia and Bobo plan on getting the most out of the running back room that has serious availability questions?

“I think Coach Bobo understands what Coach Smart wants, whether that’s Monken calling the plays or Bobo calling the plays,” Hartley said. “Coach Smart wants it one way, and that’s the way we’re going to do it.”

Georgia’s offense was always going to look different in some regards. Stetson Bennett’s mobility changed the way opposing teams played Georgia. If Beck is the starting quarterback, this offense won’t use quarterback run as often.

The Bulldogs also aren’t likely to rely on two tight end sets in the same manner they did in 2022. Despite the improvements made by sophomore Oscar Delp this offseason, he is not and cannot be Darnell Washington.

Bobo will likely make it clear that while yes, he is now calling the plays, the success and failures of the Georgia offense do not all fall on his shoulders. That has been a consistent talking point from Smart this offseason.

Hartley, running backs coach Dell McGee, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and offensive line coach Stacy Searels will help shape the offense, in addition to Bobo.

“I think a lot of people look at offensive coordinator as an island and this guy just sits over there and comes up with this stuff himself,” Smart said. “Well, they have 15-20 meetings a week on Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday where each coach gives a presentation of ideas or things they can do offensively, and he gets to sit back and be the decision maker on what’s in and what’s not.”

Still, if things don’t start going well, fans won’t be shouting McGee’s name and telling him to run the ball. Bobo understands that better than any possible offensive coach Georgia could’ve hired to replace Monken, who is now the offensive coordinator and play caller for the Baltimore Ravens.

Bobo was the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007 through 2014. He was also with the team last season as an offensive analyst. He’s not walking in blind into the situation and he understands the expectations at Georgia when it comes to this team.

There is plenty of talent on this Georgia team. Bobo’s job will be getting the most out of it this season and turning that talent into points.

He’ll be asked a bunch of questions about what has changed at Georgia, position battles and core beliefs.

