ATHENS — Georgia was already down one of its starting tackles in Earnest Greene, as he continues to deal with a back injury.

Now, Georgia is monitoring the status of Monroe Freeling after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of Georgia’s win over Kentucky.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a further update on Greene and Freeling when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“Earnest is working out with us this week and trying to recover,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Monroe has an ankle but it’s not as severe as we thought. He’s not having any surgery. We think there’s a chance he can do.

With Freeling out, Georgia moved Bo Hughley to left tackle. Georgia played Juan Gaston at right tackle, as he made his first start at the position against the Wildcats.

Gaston was not the only true freshman to start on Saturday, as Dontrell Glover started once again at right guard.

Through five games, Georgia has started five different offensive line combinations. If Freeling cannot go against Auburn, that would make it six different starting lineups in six games.

“I mean, they’re a mass unit. I mean, it’s tough sledding,” Smart said on Saturday. “It’s the dangest thing I’ve ever seen with the offensive line in terms of, you know, never played with two freshmen, never played with five guys and having to roll guys. It’s been really tough.”

Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris is dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries but he was able to start and finish the game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were without freshmen wide receivers Thomas Blackshear and Talyn Taylor. Taylor suffered an upper-body injury in practice last week that required surgery.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall left the game on Saturday but Smart indicated after the game that he was fine. Hall missed time with leg injuries in 2024.

Georgia’s game against Auburn is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. The SEC will put out an availability report on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report