ATHENS — There’s been a lot of talk about the right side of Georgia’s offensive line to this point in time.

Injuries and pass protection issues have made that side of the line a major concern and talking point.

The other side of the line hasn’t earned much of a mention to this point. It speaks to how well Monroe Freeling has adjusted to being Georgia’s starting left tackle.

“Yeah, confidence, understanding where his help is, development. He works really hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He works hard on his body. He works hard on leading. He’s been a very consistent piece and continued to lead our group in the push.”

Starting at left tackle isn’t a foreign experience to Freeling, as he stepped in for Earnest Greene when Georgia’s current right tackle picked up an upper-body injury.

But there is a difference for Freeling in being called into action as the starter as opposed to earning the job through your own merits.

“When you’re coming in starting after being a swing tackle it’s a little bit different expectation than it is coming in and being considered the starting tackle of the season,” Freeling said. “So I think it’s just kind of a mindset change this year.”

Freeling didn’t have the benefit of going through spring practice as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. That injured shoulder is in part why Freeling didn’t have the best showing against Notre Dame last season, a performance that still eats at him.

That he had to wait so long to atone for that performance only further fueled his drive this offseason.

“It was a little difficult in spring, being injured, and knowing that I had that game against Notre Dame that I wish I could have got back, and having to know that I had a couple months till I could actually put the pads on again,” Freeling said. “And I think the mindsets just changing, that I’m a role model now for all these young guys, so I’m gonna have to show them how to do it. And set the standard at the position, and just try to lead the O-line.”

Freeling is following the traditional path of a Georgia offensive lineman, even one as talented as the former 5-star prospect. Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims did not become full-time starters until their third years in the program. Both opened the 2025 NFL season as starting offensive tackles.

Freeling still had a long way to go to get to that point, though the start to his 2025 season has been strong. He did get flagged for a holding penalty against Austin Peay but that seemed rather ticky-tacky.

Georgia and Freeling will see a step up in competition this week as the Bulldogs visit Tennessee. The Volunteers have 8.0 sacks through two games, which is tied for seventh in the country.

Gunner Stockton has not yet been sacked and Freeling hopes that the only stains on Stockton’s jersey this week come when the quarterback uses his legs to punish the defense.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a difference,” Freeling said. “We try to prepare for each opponent the same way, but when it comes to SEC schedule we really ramp up the intensity. We built our program on, you know, team run. That’s our practice. That’s our period of the day where we really try to attack each other. So just attacking every play.”

Saturday will be a challenge, on par with what Freeling faced against Notre Dame last season. The offensive tackle has a long memory, as he still remembers a false start penalty he had in a road game against Ole Miss last year.

Georgia lost that game. If it is to win on the road in the SEC, it will need Freeling and the offensive line to come together on Saturday.

“You get to go out there and play in front of the best stage, biggest stage in America,” Freeling said. “And you get to go out there and play football, what’s not to love? Best environment. I love being on the road.”

