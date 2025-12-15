Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza took home the 2025 Heisman Trophy, beating out fellow Heisman finalists Diego Pavia, Jeremiyah Love and Julian Sayin on Saturday night.

With the 2025 trophy now in the hands of the winner, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach put out an early guess at who might be able to bring home next year’s award.

One of the top candidates is Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. He finished seventh in this year’s award and was often at his best in big games for Georgia this past season.

If that continues next season, he should have a chance at being the first Georgia player to win the prestigious award since Herschel Walker did so in 1982.

“His legs and right arm were a big reason the Bulldogs averaged 31.9 points, despite enduring myriad injuries on the offensive line,” Schlabach wrote. “Stockton was at his best when the game was on the line -- he completed 86% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and one interception in the fourth quarter against ranked opponents.”

Stockton won MVP honors of the SEC championship game, as he threw for three touchdown passes in the win. He threw for 23 touchdowns this season, ran for another 8 and led Georgia to a 12-1 record and SEC title.

A strong run game would lessen the burden on Stockton’s shoulders. That’s part of the reason Schlabach tabbed Georgia running back Nate Frazier as a Heisman Trophy contender as well.

Frazier got off to a slow start this season, due largely to fumbling issues he had during the month of September. But he’s come on strong in the later stretches of the season.

Heading into this year’s College Football Playoff, he’s rushed for 861 yards and 6 touchdowns. That’s all while sharing a talented backfield with Chauncey Bowens and Josh McCray.

Frazier’s best game came against Mississippi State, when he rushed for 181 rushing yards in the 41-21 win. Frazier did it on just 12 carries, showcasing his explosive running ability.

If he’s able to rip off a few more big runs, he’ll have a few more highlights to show voters.

“I’m just trying to get the ball in my hands,” Frazier said after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech. “I’m just trying to get the run as hard as I possibly can for the man that’s on the sideline and for my team that’s on the field. Just trying not to let them down and do what I possibly can, man.”

Frazier is not draft eligible and while Stockton is, he is not viewed as a top-flight NFL quarterback prospect at this point. Stockton said prior to the SEC championship game he hadn’t thought much about his future, but it would be a shock if he were not Georgia’s quarterback next season.

Frazier and Stockton each made the Coaches’ All-SEC Third Team this season.

Stockton and Frazier still have goals they want to accomplish this season, as they look to carry Georgia to another national championship. The Bulldogs next play on Jan. 1, when it faces the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl.