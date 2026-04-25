The New Orleans Saints had not taken a Georgia player since the 2015 NFL draft.

They have now taken two on the second night of the 2026 NFL draft, as the Saints took Oscar Delp with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round.

Delp continues a strong recent run of tight ends to find a home in the NFL after playing for Georgia. Brock Bowers was a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and Darnell Washington was a third round selection in the 2023 NFL draft.

Delp becomes the second-highest drafted tight end under Todd Hartley, who took over the Georgia tight end room ahead of the 2019 season.

Delp becomes the fourth Georgia player to be selected in this year’s draft, joining Monroe Freeling, Christen Miller and CJ Allen. The Saints took Miller in the second round. n

Oscar Delp measurables to know for 2026 NFL draft

6-foot-5

245 pounds

31 5/8-inch arms

9 1/2-inch hands

4.49 40-yard dash at Georgia pro day

38-inch vertical at Georgia pro day

10-foot-5 broad jump at Georgia pro day

Oscar Delp stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Played in 55 career games during his four years at Georgia. Played through a hairline fracture in his foot as a senior, yet did not miss a game

Won a national championship as a true freshman, won three SEC championships during his time in Athens

70 career receptions, 793 career receiving yards, nine career touchdowns

Roommates with Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton

Younger brother Henry is a walk-on tight end on Georgia’s team

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Oscar Delp

“Yeah, excited for him because he’s going to show really well. He’s done a great job today alone. He ran really fast times, he jumped really high. I’m just happy he’s healthy enough to do it because he’s been probably one of our most durable players in terms of not having injuries, being tough at practice. I don’t think the guy’s ever missed anything. I’m glad he got to today.”

What Oscar Delp brings to an NFL team

Delp is used to competing for playing time, as he played in a loaded tight end room throughout his Georgia career. As a freshman he sat behind Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, yet still found a way to make an impact when called upon.

Delp was extremely durable during his college career, never missing a game during his college career. His toughness and leadership earned him high marks from Georgia teammates and coaches.

Delp never produced statistically like Bowers did in Athens, but the former developed into a strong blocker while showcasing some nice athletic ability after the catch. There’s some thought that Delp could produce at a greater level at the next level than he did during his time in Athens. Ironically, his most productive season came in 2023 when Bowers was still in Athens.

What to know about Oscar Delp ahead of the 2026 NFL draft