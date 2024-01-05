ATHENS — Kirby Smart is the king of roster management, and yet, Georgia will be as pressed to replace key players as anyone.

The Bulldogs have produced 34 NFL draft picks over the past three seasons, and 10 or more Georgia players are expected to receive invites to the 2024 NFL Combine.

The NCAA’s recent adaptation of more liberal transfer rules and immediate eligibility, along with schools’ use of NIL funding to lure players, has made for even more challenges.

Smart and Georgia have built championship depth in many position groups, such as on the offensive line, where UGA didn’t seem to miss a beat on offense when projected first-round tackle Amarius Mims was out.

Here are five other players headed to the NFL that will not be as easy to replace, a handful of them likely irreplaceable.

Here are Georgia’s five biggest losses to the NFL Draft this offseason:

Brock Bowers: Georgia’s “Superman,” a slam-dunk first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer and the most valuable offensive piece of the 2021 and 2022 national title teams. Inflated his QBs numbers by taking short passes and making yardage or making catches on bad throws the past three seasons. Georgia could not win a title without him playing at 100 percent.

Ladd McConkey: Easily the most underrated player in the SEC, if not the nation, McConkey is a home run threat from anywhere on the field when healthy. Electrifying, reliable, and like Bowers irreplaceable. McConkey is considered a second-day NFL pick.

Sedrick Van Pran: Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, three-year starter and permanent team captain. There will be drop-off at center, UGA is fortunate to have an experienced QB to help direct traffic. Van Pran will be the first or second center off the NFL draft board.

Kamari Lassiter: Georgia’s upcoming talent in the secondary helps cushion the blow, but this reliable veteran leader will be missed in pass coverage and run support. Lassiter has a draft grade of first or second round, with his NFL combine performance likely the determining factor.

Javon Bullard: Brought an edge to the secondary with his big hits and sharp attitude. As fearsome between the lines as he is talented, Bullard is a difference-maker who will be missed. Bullard is a second day NFL pick, which made his decision to come out and enter the draft somewhat surprising.