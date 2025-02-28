INDIANAPOLIS — Fourteen Georgia football players are taking part in what amounts to a job interview at the NFL combine this week, at least 10 of them sure to be selected in the draft April 24-26.

So then what for the Bulldogs?

DawgNation took the time to ask the Georgia players at the NFL combine which returning and incoming players they expect to stand out.

“Who I think is going to take over for the Georgia Bulldogs this upcoming season, who people don’t see coming, is Elijah Griffin, the freshman coming in,” Departing fifth-year senior Warren Brinson said. “I’ve known Elijah since eighth grade, and, look out.

“Our coaches have said he’s one of the best defensive line prospects they have ever seen, and what I’m hearing about him in the weight room and what he’s doing right now, it’s matching the 5 star.”

Brinson, who started at defensive tackle the past two seasons, noted two returning defensive linemen as well.

“Jordan Hall, he had a down year due to some injuries, but Jordan Hall is a tough guy, he’s one of the vocal leaders on the team,” Brinson said. “Christen Miller is a great player, he’s just got the twitch and explosiveness, to be one of the best players.”

Smael Mondon, another of the Bulldogs headed for the NFL, knows all about the team’s upcoming linebackers and tight ends.

“C.J. Allen, Raylen (Wilson), Chris Cole, Quintavius Johnson, Gabe (Harris) and then, KJ (Bolden) — you saw him flash a lot as a freshman,” Mondon said. “One guy I’m also really excited about is (tight end) Jaden Reddell, along with Lawson Luckie and (Oscar) Delp.”

Malaki Starks, once a standout freshman himself, couldn’t help but see a bit of himself in Bolden.

Bolden, like Starks a FWAA Freshman All-American, figures to have an even bigger and more impactful 2025 season.

“I think the biggest thing for KJ is he’s crazy athletic, and he cares,” Starks said. “I think coming in, I kind of was to him (as a mentor) what Chris (Smith) was to me.”

So while Georgia might not have an NFL first-round pick next year, the Bulldogs cupboard is not bare when it comes to the promising young players expected to emerge in 2025.