Georgia lineman Amarius Mims shares why he’s growing into larger, promising role

LOS ANGELES — Amarius Mims jovially bounced through the Georgia football locker room late Monday night, appearing lighter on his feet than anyone 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds should. “The team we’ve got, the brotherhood we’ve got,” Mims said, breaking into a wide grin, “anything is possible when you have a group of guys committed like we are.” RELATED: Georgia players talking three-peat, Kirby Smart process continues

Mims and the Bulldogs offensive line had dominated TCU moments before his postgame interview, the SoFi Stadium scoreboard finally resting at 65-7 when the clock hit zeroes. Georgia out-rushed the Horned Frogs 254 yards to 36 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and keeping quarterback Stetson Bennett from getting touched. It was Mims’ second consecutive start at right tackle in place of veteran Warren McClendon, whose 37-game starting streak had been snapped when he missed the previous start on account of a sprained knee.

“When you’re starting, there is no slack off, I’m depended on by the whole team,” Mims said. “It’s a big role, and everyone is looking up to you.” RELATED: Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback priorities

Mims is every bit the 5-star talented he was recruited to be, but like most every other player, there was a growing process involved. Mims nearly took a detour, visiting Florida State last spring during the Bulldogs spring drill session. “I was young and made an immature move,” Mims said. “But it’s all working out, and I love these guys. “They didn’t have to welcome me back like they did, but my teammates did — they welcomed me back with open arms and said they understood.” RELATED: Kirby Smart says Georgia started and finished year as hunters Mims smiled throughout his entire interview, his joy apparent.