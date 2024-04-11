ATHENS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers secured his NFL draft stock with solid times and an “explosiveness” in his route running and breaks.

Bowers, projected to be a Top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, held a private Pro Day workout along with offensiv3 tackle Amarius Mims at UGA on Wednesday with at least 15 NFL teams represented.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck threw to Bowers, helping to optimize his teammates’ performance. Beck did not throw at the team’s formal Pro Day workout last month.

Bowers suffered a hamstring injury during his individual combine prep, which led to him not workout at at the NFL Combine or at UGA’s Pro Day.

Bowers reportedly had 40-yard dash times in the mid-to-high 4.5-second range.

The 2024 NFL Combine begins on Thursday, April 25 with the first round and continues on Friday (second- and third rounds) and Saturday (fourth-through-seventh round).

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently projected Bowers to be selected by the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick. The Jets were among the teams present for Bowers’ workout on Wednesday.

Mims, meanwhile, was projected by Kiper to be selected No. 25 overall by the Green Bay Packers.