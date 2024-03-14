ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows better than anyone player development is the best advertisement Georgia football has going for it on the recruiting trail.

As much as Smart and other coaches have said it has become more about the money for recruits, the Bulldogs are also cashing in on the value their program brings for prospects with NFL visions.

“It’s a great sell for the kids that’ll listen,” Smart said when DawgNation asked him the value of Georgia being on the verge of turning out double-digit draft picks for a third straight year.

“There’s a lot of them that want to ask about NIL — they don’t want to ask about what your NFL players have done. I think it’s much more important how you develop players than how much NIL you make.”

Smart’s message, of course, was on point and has surely been delivered in the living rooms of recruits across the country who are measuring offers from various schools.

Amarius Mims, a projected first-round pick who flirted with transferring to Florida State, put NIL money into perspective with NFL draft stock.

“As long as you do well on the field, NIL will come off the field,” Mims said. “NIL isn’t going to be there forever, the big bucks come at the next level.”

Here are 3 other takeaways from Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday:

Restless Brock Bowers

Bowers was fidgeting throughout the day watching his teammates work, clearly restless and uncomfortable with the concept of not being able to work out in front of the representatives from the 32 NFL teams on hand.

“I want to be out there competing against dudes, and I want to beat everyone’s time,” Bowers said. “It sucks being on the sideline watching.”

Bowers joked that he has challenged Ladd McConkey to a race, leading McConkey to laugh and suggest Bowers put some of his NIL money on the line in such a race.

“You didn’t get to see Brock, but you’ll see soon enough, he’ll put on a show,” McConkey said, talking up his teammate. “He’s fast, you’ve seen the GPS numbers he’s clocked in the games and how he breaks away from corner and safeties. He wanted to be out there today more than anybody.”

All About Ladd

McConkey has become one of the most iconic figures of Georgia’s amazing 29-game SEC win streak and back-to-back CFP Championships, a home-grown 3-star who stayed in the program throughout his career while rising in the ranks from scout team player to featured wideout.

McConkey is on the rise as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick after running a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash and showcasing a 36-inch vertical jump and explosive broad jump of 124 inches.

“You can recruit the 5-star players at Georgia, and they are good, but you can also recruit the 3-star guys and they can become 5-stars, because they can be developed,” Former SEC Championship Game MVP and Bulldogs’ starting quarterback D.J. Shockley told DawgNation.

“Ladd is a great example of a guy who had a lot of heart, and was talented, but needed some fine-tuning and they found a way to get that done during his time.”

Gunner Stockton’s Day

Stockton was plugged in to throw to receivers and backs at Pro Day after starter Carson Beck opted not to take part in front of the 32 NFL teams on hand.

Beck has season on tape and threw at Pro Day two seasons ago, when George Pickens requested that he — and not Stetson Bennett — throw to him.

It created little more than a ripple at the time, with most everyone aware of Beck’s golden talent.

Beck was the preferred choice of his teammates to throw at Pro Day this year, too, but with his stock at an elite level he was likely advised not to throw.

Beck did not elaborate on Tuesday when he revealed that he would not be throwing at this Pro Day. Beck was, however, on hand to observe the event.

Stockton was eager to compete and was most often on target, the highlight of his day a deep pass that traveled more than 40 yards in the air and hit McConkey in stride.

Stockton had missed McConkey on a post route earlier in the workout and had another pass thrown behind Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint that the veteran couldn’t reel in.

Stockton hit receivers in the hands on out routes and looked good putting touch on his swing passes to backs — something Beck has had issues with.