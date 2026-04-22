Monroe Freeling is an offensive tackle from the University of Georgia who is hoping to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Freeling enters the 2026 NFL Draft after being a multiyear starter at Georgia as the team’s left tackle. He is expected to be taken in the first round of this year’s draft.

Monroe Freeling measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-7

315 pounds

34 3/4-inch arms

10 3/4-inch hands

4.93 40-yard dash

1.71 10-yard split

33.5-inch vertical

9-foot-7 broad jump

Monroe Freeling stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

18 career starts, all at left tackle for Georgia

Earned Second Team All-SEC in 2025, appearing in all 14 games

Earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Auburn after he played through an ankle injury

Arrived at Georgia as a Five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Monroe Freeling

“His flexibility is off the charts. His muscle mass for his size. He’s got really low body fat. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential. Some of the guys have gotten really good over four and five years. He was here three. He still has tremendous upside. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Monroe all the way yet. He’s going to be probably a 10, 15-year pro because he’s really durable. He takes care of his body. He’s intelligent. He can play all the positions.”

What Monroe Freeling brings to the table for an NFL team

Freeling has ideal size for a left tackle, something the other top tackle prospects in this year’s class lack. He’s an ascending player and prospect who played his best football at the end of the 2026 season.

Freeling was one of the stars of the NFL combine, cementing his status as a potential first-round pick.

The knock on Freeling is that he only has 18 career starts in his time at Georgia. Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims had similar concerns when they left Georgia, but both went on to be first-round draft picks.

As for when Freeling might hear his name, some think he could go as early as No. 6 to the Cleveland Browns. Todd Monken was on staff when Georgia recruited Freeling as a prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Los Angeles Rams at pick No. 13 and the Detroit Lions at pick No. 17 have been popular spots as well. Both have taken Georgia offensive line prospects in recent years.

What to know about Monroe Freeling ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft