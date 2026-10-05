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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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Dawgs in the NFL: Even in a loss, Brock Bowers makes history
While it was a relatively quiet day for former Georgia players in Week 4 of the NFL season, there were still plenty of performances to take note of.
Hunter DeLauder
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Dawgs in the NFL: Steelers’ Darnell Washington has career day in win over …
Georgia players were all over the field making plays during Week 3 of the NFL season. From Thursday night in Green Bay to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and more to come this Monday …
Hunter DeLauder
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Brock Bowers, Nakobe Dean a dynamic duo as Raiders move to 3-0
It was just like old times for Brock Bowers and Nakobe Dean, teammates on Georgia’s 2021 CFP championship team, but at the NFL level and with different team colors.
Mike Griffith
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Dawgs in the NFL: James Cook has big performance inside new home
Week 2 of the NFL proved to be another productive week for a number of former Georgia Bulldogs.
Hunter DeLauder
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Dawgs in the NFL: D’Andre Swift’s big day comes fresh off contract …
Week 1 of the NFL season got underway, with plenty of former Georgia players making an impact across the league.
Hunter DeLauder
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