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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
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1 hour ago
Dawgs in the NFL: D’Andre Swift’s big day comes fresh off contract …
Week 1 of the NFL season got underway, with plenty of former Georgia players making an impact across the league.
Hunter DeLauder
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September 11, 2026
Stetson Bennett gets first NFL regular-season snaps for Los Angeles Rams
Former Georgia star Stetson Bennett made his NFL regular-season debut on Thursday night, taking 10 snaps for the Los Angeles Rams in their 27-7 opening week loss to San …
Mike Griffith
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Article
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August 30, 2026
Here’s every Georgia Bulldog who made an NFL roster, including 3 undrafted …
Sunday was a big day in the NFL world, as teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players.
Connor Riley
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Article
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August 29, 2026
Georgia NFL rookies delivering on draft stock, two projected to start
Georgia’s most recent NFL rookie class might not have the break-out stars of past seasons, but teams are getting what they paid for.
Mike Griffith
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August 24, 2026
Georgia rookie receivers make splash plays for Cincinnati Bengals
Two Georgia rookie receivers were catching on with Cincinnati on Saturday night, helping to lead the Bengals to a 27-9 win over the Chicago Bears.
Mike Griffith
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