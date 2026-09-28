It was just like old times for Brock Bowers and Nakobe Dean, teammates on Georgia’s 2021 CFP championship team, but at the NFL level and with different team colors.

Bowers led the offense and Dean anchored the defense as Las Vegas improved to 3-0 with a 35-27 win at New Orleans.

For Bowers, the game marked a triumphant return to the Raiders lineup after missing the first two games with a knee injury.

Bowers, who underwent surgery on Sept. 9 to repair a torn meniscus suffered in training camp, had a game-high 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Bowers played 55 of the Raiders’ 70 offensive snaps, per PFF metrics, and his 1,990 yards receiving are the second-most by any tight end in NFL history.

“It was great to be back flying around and be with the team,” Bowers said after the game on the Raiders GameDay YouTube show.

“It feels amazing being 3-0 …. I think we played some good football offensively and defensively, it’s really complimentary football.”

Dean, who along with Quay Walker was acquired through free agency in the offseason, had a team-high 12 tackles while Walker added eight more.

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Eric Stokes, another former Georgia player who plays cornerback for Las Vegas, had two tackles and the game-sealing fumble recovery as the Raiders rallied from 11 points down to improve to 3-0.

Dean, Walker and Stokes were among the six who played all 74 snaps for the Las Vegas defense.

Bowers didn’t waste any time getting Bowers going, as former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins completed three passes to him for 37 yards on the opening drive.

Bowers scored on a 4-yard catch in the fourth quarter, running an out route.

It was Cousins’ third touchdown pass of the game, giving him a share of the league lead with nine through three games.

Dean saw to it that Bowers’ first touchdown of the season was the last touchdown in Sunday’s game in New Orleans forcing Saints tight end Juwan Johnson to fumble at the New Orleans 40-yard line, and Stokes was there to recover.