Former Florida safety ejected after spitting at Brock Bowers

Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
Kentucky Wildcats
21
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
13
LSU Tigers
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
Auburn Tigers
Tennessee Volunteers
Sat, 10/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Texas A&M Aggies
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
Alabama Crimson Tide
Oklahoma Sooners
Sat, 10/24 on SEC Network @7:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sat, 10/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
Kentucky Wildcats
Ole Miss Rebels
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
Texas Longhorns
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
21
Kentucky Wildcats
21
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
13
LSU Tigers
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @4:00 ET
Auburn Tigers
Tennessee Volunteers
Sat, 10/24 on ESPN @7:30 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Texas A&M Aggies
Sat, 10/24 on ABC @7:30 ET
Alabama Crimson Tide
Oklahoma Sooners
Sat, 10/24 on SEC Network @7:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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