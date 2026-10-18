Former Florida safety ejected after spitting at Brock Bowers

Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    13
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 10/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Ole Miss Rebels
    Sat, 10/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Texas Longhorns
    Florida Gators
    27
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    24
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    31
  • The Citadel Bulldogs
    0
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
    Missouri Tigers
    3
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    31
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    10
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    26
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    31
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    21
  • Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    13
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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