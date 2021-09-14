Dawgs in the NFL: Matthew Stafford shines, Azeez Ojulari notches first sack

Matthew Stafford being a good NFL quarterback shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed his career.

He may have never won a playoff game in his 12 seasons in Detroit, but that could rarely be blamed on him. The now-former Lions’ quarterback was constantly leading late-game rallies, doing his best to put his team in front.

He may not have to do that all that often now as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford made his much-anticipated debut with the Rams this past Sunday and did not disappoint. He threw for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns as he dazzled in a 34-14 win over the Bears.