Derion Kendrick: Los Angeles Rams pick Georgia football cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft

ATHENS -- Georgia cornerback and former All-ACC Clemson player Derion Kendrick is headed to Los Angeles as a member of the Super Bowl champions after the Rams made him the 212th pick in the sixth round on Saturday. Kendrick’s NFL draft stock slid a bit after the UGA Pro Day when the 6-foot, 194-pounder ran a slower 40 time — in the 4.7 range, than expected on account of a lingering hamstring injury. Once completely healthy, Kendrick can only hope to be as good of a fit in xxx as he was in Athens last season.

Here are 3 things to know about Derion Kendrick: M-V-P, M-V-P Kendrick led the Georgia football program with 4 interceptions this season, and he was at his best with a Defensive MVP performance in the Orange Bowl. Kendrick had five tackles and two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinal in Miami Gardens. 5-Star at Receiver

Kendrick originally signed on at Clemson as a 5-star prospect who played receiver and stayed at that position as a freshman. Kendrick, rated the No. 26 overall player in the nation coming out of high school, had 15 catches for 210 yards for the Tigers as a freshman and had 15 kick returns for an average of 23.3 yards in 2018-19. Family first Kendrick was dismissed at Clemson for missing mandatory meetings on account of failing to communicate his need to attend matters with his young family.