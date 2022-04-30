Derion Kendrick: Los Angeles Rams pick Georgia football cornerback in 2022 NFL Draft
ATHENS -- Georgia cornerback and former All-ACC Clemson player Derion Kendrick is headed to Los Angeles as a member of the Super Bowl champions after the Rams made him the 212th pick in the sixth round on Saturday.
Kendrick’s NFL draft stock slid a bit after the UGA Pro Day when the 6-foot, 194-pounder ran a slower 40 time — in the 4.7 range, than expected on account of a lingering hamstring injury.
Once completely healthy, Kendrick can only hope to be as good of a fit in xxx as he was in Athens last season.
Here are 3 things to know about Derion Kendrick:
M-V-P, M-V-P
Kendrick led the Georgia football program with 4 interceptions this season, and he was at his best with a Defensive MVP performance in the Orange Bowl.
Kendrick had five tackles and two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinal in Miami Gardens.
5-Star at Receiver
Kendrick originally signed on at Clemson as a 5-star prospect who played receiver and stayed at that position as a freshman.
Kendrick, rated the No. 26 overall player in the nation coming out of high school, had 15 catches for 210 yards for the Tigers as a freshman and had 15 kick returns for an average of 23.3 yards in 2018-19.
Family first
Kendrick was dismissed at Clemson for missing mandatory meetings on account of failing to communicate his need to attend matters with his young family.
That could be why Coach Dabo Swinney went out of his way to stress his good wishes for Kendrick’s future.
“Sometimes you know it’s best to go in a different path, but I’m happy that he’s in a good place with a great program,” Swinney said after Kendrick’s transfer to Georgia. “He’ll be well-coached there. I just want to see him finish well.”