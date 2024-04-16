ATHENS — The countdown is on for Georgia’s next NFL Draft class with the first round picks less than 10 days away.

Bulldogs’ two-time All-American tight end Brock Bowers remains the favorite among UGA players to be selected highest when the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway on April 25 from Detroit.

ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. And Field Yates recently projected five UGA players among the draft’s first 100 picks in their most recent three-round mock draft on ESPN-Plus.

The UGA players that Kiper and Yates selected as listed below, with some additional local commentary from DawgNation analyst Mike Griffith:

12th overall, Brock Bowers (Denver)

“Bowers is a special prospect,” penned Yates. “He would instantly upgrade the entire passing game, no matter who is throwing the ball.”

MG: Bowers is a generational talent who will go higher than No. 12, perhaps as soon as the No. 7 pick to the Tennessee Titans.

22nd overall Amarius Mims (Philadelphia)

“Mims has just 803 career snaps under his belt but exhibits all-world physical tools,” per Yates.

MG: This seems about the right spot in the draft for Mims, whose physical skills are undeniable.

39th overall Ladd McConkey (Carolina)

“This might be a great spot to add a talented wideout to one of the worst receiving corps in the league, (and) McConkey just knows how to get open,” per Kiper.

MG: McConkey is a first round NFL talent in a receiver-heavy draft who will not fall below the 39th overall pick and could be selected as 32nd overall to Kansas City.

59th overall Kamari Lassiter (Houston)

“Lassiter doesn’t have elite speed, but he’s a really solid corner,” per Mel Kiper Jr.

MG: Lassiter is well respected and should go in the first half of the second round, perhaps as No. 37 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

61st overall Javon Bullard (Detroit)

“I recently picked Bullard, my top-ranked safety, in our big superteams draft. He can do it all,” says Kiper.

MG: Bullard likely gained a lot of steam during his team interviews, so he could easily go one spot higher to Buffalo, which is also projected to take a safety.