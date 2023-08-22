Baltimore had not lost a preseason game since the 2015 season, with the 24-game winning streak besting the previous mark of 19 games set by the Green Bay Packers from 1959 through 1962.

The performance by Fromm should undoubtedly help him make a roster. A rule change this offseason allows teams to dress a third quarterback on gameday, which could potentially help keep Fromm on an active roster.

Fromm started at Georgia from 2017 through 2019. He led the Georgia Bulldogs to the 2018 National Championship Game, winning the SEC and a Rose Bowl along the way. The Bulldogs went 36-7 during Fromm’s three years at Georgia. He elected to go pro following his junior season, just narrowly missing the chance to work with Monken. He was hired by Smart in January of 2020.

Fromm will get one more chance to impress NFL teams as Washington will play its final preseason game on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

