Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,014 (Aug. 21, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia coach Kirby Smart named Carson Beck as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback after the second preseason scrimmage Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: 2 reasons why Kirby Smart named Carson Beck starting QB

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke plainly and clearly Saturday when he named Carson Beck the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. I’ll discuss two reasons why Smart may have made the decision on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I explain why another key UGA position battle also overlaps with one of Smart’s stated concerns for the upcoming season.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.