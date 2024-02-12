Mecole Hardman said the adversity Kansas City faced this season made the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win that much more special on Sunday night.

“The last two we won, it was like everybody expected us to win it,” Hardman said in an on-field interview with KSHB 41 on Sunday night.

“This one, everybody was counting us out, everybody said we could’t do this and couldn’t do that, and now look at us, Super Bowl champs three times.”

Hardman made the game-winning catch in overtime, running inside on pre-snap motion before breaking back outside and reeling in the 3-yard TD catch that lifted Kansas City to the 25-22 win over San Francisco.

“It was a play like we ran against Philly,” Hardman said. “Just back in and come back out, and it was wide open, and just walked it off.”

Hardman had 3 catches for 57 yards in the Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.

“We’ve been through the battles,” Hardman said of the Chiefs’ most recent season. “We hit adversity head on and we defeated it, and now we’re here as Super Bowl champs.”