Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has found his new home, as the Georgia offensive tackle was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 pick in the first round.

Freeling becomes the 21st first-round pick under Kirby Smart, who took over the program in 2016. He is also the sixth offensive tackle to go in the first round under Smart. No school has had more first-round offensive tackles in that span.

Carolina took Georgia running back Trevor Etienne in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Freeling is from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Freeling spent three seasons at Georgia, starting 18 games at left tackle in his career. Despite the lack of starting experience, Freeling brings impressive measurables to the table. He had a strong finish to the 2025 season, where he earned Second Team All-SEC honors.

The thought is that Freeling is an ascending player at the next level, who can continue to improve now that he is in the NFL. Freeling played primarly at left tackle during his time in Athens.

This marks the ninth-straight NFL draft that Georgia has produced a first-round pick.

Monroe Freeling measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-7

315 pounds

34 3/4-inch arms

10 3/4-inch hands

4.93 40-yard dash

1.71 10-yard split

33.5-inch vertical

9-foot-7 broad jump

Monroe Freeling stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

18 career starts, all at left tackle for Georgia

Earned Second Team All-SEC in 2025, appearing in all 14 games

Earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Auburn after he played through an ankle injury

Arrived at Georgia as a Five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Monroe Freeling

“His flexibility is off the charts. His muscle mass for his size. He’s got really low body fat. I don’t think he’s reached his full potential. Some of the guys have gotten really good over four and five years. He was here three. He still has tremendous upside. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Monroe all the way yet. He’s going to be probably a 10, 15-year pro because he’s really durable. He takes care of his body. He’s intelligent. He can play all the positions.”

What Monroe Freeling brings to an NFL team