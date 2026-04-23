Oscar Delp is a tight end prospect from the University of Georgia who hopes to be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Delp was a multiyear starter at the University of Georgia, playing a key role in the Georgia offense. While his college statistics might not show it, NFL teams believe he can bring more to an offense than what we saw during his stellar four-year career in Athens.

Oscar Delp measurables to know for 2026 NFL Draft

6-foot-5

245 pounds

31 5/8-inch arms

9 1/2-inch hands

4.49 40-yard dash at Georgia pro day

38-inch vertical at Georgia pro day

10-foot-5 broad jump at Georgia pro day

Oscar Delp stats and accolades during his time at Georgia

Played in 55 career games during his four years at Georgia. Played through a hairline fracture in his foot as a senior, yet did not miss a game

Won a national championship as a true freshman, won three SEC championships during his time in Athens

70 career receptions, 793 career receiving yards, nine career touchdowns

Roommates with Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton

Younger brother Henry is a walk-on tight end on Georgia’s team

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about Oscar Delp

“Yeah, excited for him because he’s going to show really well. He’s done a great job today alone. He ran really fast times, he jumped really high.I’m . ust happy he’s healthy enough to do it because he’s been probably one of our most durable players in terms of not having injuries, being tough at practice. I don’t think the guy’s ever missed anything. I’m glad he got to today.”

What Oscar Delp brings to an NFL team

Delp is used to competing for playing time, as he played in a loaded tight end room throughout his Georgia career. As a freshman he sat behind Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, yet still found a way to make an impact when called upon.

Delp was extremely durable during his college career, never missing a game during his college career. His toughness and leadership earned him high marks from Georgia teammates and coaches.

Delp never produced statistically like Bowers did in Athens, but the former developed into a strong blocker while showcasing some nice athletic ability after the catch. There’s some thought that Delp could produce at a greater level at the next level than he did during his time in Athens. Ironically, his most productive season came in 2023 when Bowers was still in Athens.

Georgia has a strong recent lineage of putting tight ends into the NFL. Delp is poised to be the next Georgia tight end to be drafted, as he’s raised his stock to potentially being a second or third rounder. He’s expected to hear his name called during the second night of the 2026 NFL Draft.

What to know about Oscar Delp ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft