WATCH: Stetson Bennett shares how he’ll approach NFL quarterback job, level of preparedness

INDIANAPOLIS — Stetson Bennett has heard all the questions about his size and attitude from the teams he has met with at the NFL Combine this week. And while there’s not much Bennett can do about how tall he is, the outgoing Georgia quarterback shared how he will approach his job even if he’s not the starter for an NFL team.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett back on his game at NFL Combine, ready to move forward “My obligation to the team I’m drafted to is to be the best player I can be and to learn and play football,” Bennett said on Friday when meeting with the media at the Indiana Convention Center at the NFL Combine. “I keep my head down and I play ball. Whatever is asked of me is my job when I get there, (and) you have to be the best player to play. I know there’s more to that at the end of the day, (but) that’s all you can control.” Bennett is projected as a late-round NFL Draft pick, and there have been some questions as to how he might handle a back-up role in the professional ranks after leading Georgia to back-to-back CFP Championships. Bennett shared that he learned a great deal from new Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who served as UGA’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Monken, in turn, complimented Bennett during that same press conference leading up to the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Atlanta. “The reality is Stetson is a very, very football-smart player,” Monken said. “He loves football. I mean, he sits it there, studies it, will be in there late. “He wants to know everything about what we’re doing, how to do it better,” he said. “He’s one of the rarer guys at this level that you can be quarterback controlled (at the line of scrimmage), and he can run it. He can get us in and out of plays.” Bennett shared that he does indeed have a great deal of responsibilities once he breaks the huddle, from the audibles, route adjustments, protections and play calls. “Coach Monk asks me to be able to do a lot, and Sed (Van Pran) handled a lot,” Bennett said, asked about his responsibilities at the line of scrimmage. “You have protections, you have motions, and you’re trying to figure out how not to get hurt — when you don’t want to get hit, it helps you figure out protections.” Bennett shared during the Bulldogs’ postseason run how little he knew about football before Monken took over the Georgia offense before the 2020 offseason.

On Friday, Bennett once again gave credit to Monken. “Yeah, I feel like Coach Monk helped me out so much,” Bennett said. “It is the same game, (but) there obviously are a million things to work on. “But as far as protections and schemes, Coach Monk helped me have a foundation of knowledge that I can apply to the next system I’m asked to play in.”

