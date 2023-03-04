Stetson Bennett turns in strong 40-yard dash at NFL combine

Bennett measured in at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds. He also had 10-inch hands, which has been an important indicator for quarterbacks. Both his height and hands were bigger than that of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is expected to be a top draft pick.

For as much interest as there was in Stetson Bennett and what he had to say at the NFL combine, there was plenty of intrigue regarding how he would test athletically.

As far as his 40-yard dash, Bennett clocked in with a 4.67 unofficial on his first run. Bennett posted a 33.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-10 broad jump.

It has been a strong week for Georgia players at the combine, as Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo both clocked sub-4.4 40-yard dashes.

While his testing numbers will no doubt help him in the eyes of NFL, Bennett’s interviews with NFL teams will also go a long in the hopes of him getting drafted. Bennett will also throw for teams at the combine and at Georgia’s Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 15.

“I just try to be honest. I feel like, I don’t put a lot of myself out there on purpose,” Bennett said on Friday. “The stuff that people get of me, they run with. They try to read into it instead of just seeing what it is. I tried to just be honest with them like I try to be honest with you guys every single time I’m up here. That’s what I would continue to try to do.”

Related: Stetson Bennett back on his game at NFL Combine, acknowledges mistake, looks to future

Georgia has had just two quarterbacks drafted since the Detroit Lions took Matthew Stafford with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Aaron Murray and Jake Fromm were both fifth-round picks following their NFL careers.