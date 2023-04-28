Is Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 NFL Draft radar?
The 2023 NFL Draft resumes at 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN, NFL Network) on Friday night.
Much of the quarterback talk will center around Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as the second round begins.
But at some point, Bennett’s name will start to buzz, and there are reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons could be a good fit.
Bennett has the same sort of mobility as Falcons’ starter Desmond Ridder, leading one to believe he could be a good fit for the system.
Bennett has already played in the equivalent of an NFL offense under Todd Monken, showing the ability to process quickly as he set protections and adjusted routes within seconds at the line of scrimmage.
The questions surrounding Bennett have more to do with his attitude and off-field disposition — some considering those issues a bigger issue than others.
Atlanta likely won’t use their second or third round picks on a quarterback on Friday night, but there’s a good chance Bennett will be available by the time the Falcons pick on Saturday in the fourth round (110th, 113th).
The Falcons selected Cincinnati’s Ridder last year out of the third round (74th overall) as a back-up to Marcus Mariota. Ridder took over as Atlanta’s starting quarterback the final four games of the season, completing 73 of 115 passes for 708 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Falcons signed Taylor Heinicke in free agency, but he made it clear he was coming to the franchise in a backup capacity.
The story of how Bennett delivered in unexpected fashion at Georgia, first as a walk-on, and then again after being a signing day addition in 2019, has been well-documented.
Bennett’s NFL story has yet to begin, and despite his two national championships, it will begin with him in an underdog role wherever he goes in the 2023 NFL Draft.