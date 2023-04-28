Is Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on the Atlanta Falcons’ 2023 NFL Draft radar?

The 2023 NFL Draft resumes at 7 p.m. (TV: ESPN, NFL Network) on Friday night. Much of the quarterback talk will center around Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as the second round begins. But at some point, Bennett’s name will start to buzz, and there are reasons to believe the Atlanta Falcons could be a good fit.

Bennett has the same sort of mobility as Falcons’ starter Desmond Ridder, leading one to believe he could be a good fit for the system. Bennett has already played in the equivalent of an NFL offense under Todd Monken, showing the ability to process quickly as he set protections and adjusted routes within seconds at the line of scrimmage. The questions surrounding Bennett have more to do with his attitude and off-field disposition — some considering those issues a bigger issue than others.