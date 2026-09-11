clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Stetson Bennett gets first NFL regular-season snaps for Los Angeles Rams
Former Georgia star Stetson Bennett made his NFL regular-season debut on Thursday night, taking 10 snaps for the Los Angeles Rams in their 27-7 opening week loss to San …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Here’s every Georgia Bulldog who made an NFL roster, including 3 undrafted …
Sunday was a big day in the NFL world, as teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 active players.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia NFL rookies delivering on draft stock, two projected to start
Georgia’s most recent NFL rookie class might not have the break-out stars of past seasons, but teams are getting what they paid for.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia rookie receivers make splash plays for Cincinnati Bengals
Two Georgia rookie receivers were catching on with Cincinnati on Saturday night, helping to lead the Bengals to a 27-9 win over the Chicago Bears.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cash Jones flies high for Atlanta Falcons, tops 100 total yards in 34-6 …
Cash Jones has gone from being a college football walk-on-turned key Georgia player to being an undrafted NFL free-agent looking to become an impact player.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment