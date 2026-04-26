Noah Thomas did not hear his name called during the 2026 NFL draft but he will still have a shot at making the league.

Noah Thomas has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals per his Instagram.

He will team up with former Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Dillon Bell and Brett Thorson both reached deals with the Minnesota Vikings. Beau Gardner signed a deal with the Bears.

Thomas spent one season at Georgia, transferring in from Texas A&M for his senior season. Thomas caught 16 passes for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season.

Thomas was far more productive in 2024 for the Aggies. He led Texas A&M with 39 receptions for 574 yards and 8 touchdowns. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Thomas does bring an interesting combination of size and speed to the next level.

Despite the strong pedigree, Thomas did not earn an invite to this year’s NFL combine. Thomas ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at Georgia’s pro day and had a 31-inch vertical. Thomas is from League City, Texas.

Georgia did have two receivers taken in this year’s NFL draft. Zachariah Branch landed with the Atlanta Falcons with pick No. 79. Colbie Young went to the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 140 at the end of the fourth round.

Georgia had eight players selected in this year’s NFL draft, as the Bulldogs continue to produce NFL players at a high level. Georgia also has a strong recent track record of undrafted free agents making teams, with Chaz Chambliss and Benjamin Yurosek making the Minnesota Vikings last year.

Thomas will look to do the same this year as he makes a jump to the NFL.