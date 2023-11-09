ATHENS — One of the best parts of College GameDay is always the picks portion of the show. GameDay has a guest come on to pick games with the group of analysts.

And while Nolan Smith readily admits he isn’t a celebrity, he will be repping Georgia when he sits on the desk to pick college football games.

Smith announced in an Instagram post that he would be the guest picker on Saturday.

“I’m not a celebrity but I will be your guest picker at 11:30 on Saturday and you know who I’m rooting for,” Smith said in an Instagram post. “Come watch me talk trash on stage and I will be back in Athens for the first time in a long time.”

Smith was a key part of the previous two national championship teams at Georgia. He was a permanent team captain on the 2022 team, even after missing the second half of the season due to an injury.

Smith is one of six Georgia Bulldogs who play for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the franchise took Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith has 7 tackles on the season and he recently picked up his first NFL sack in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Smith should be excellent on College GameDay, as he will certainly bring a lot of energy to the set

“Nolan is intelligent. He’s charismatic, teammates love him, he’s passionate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Smith back in March. “He’s full of energy and he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve been around. Nolan is going to be successful at whatever he does. He told me he’s going to come back and be the head coach at Georgia and I told him he could have it.”

The other Bulldogs to play for the Eagles are Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nakobe Dean and D’Andre Swift. Dean recently suffered a foot injury and will be sidelined for the time being. Davis is having a breakout year for the Eagles, while Carter might be the best defensive rookie in the NFL.

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 8-1 and are off this week before taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20.

Georgia meanwhile will play No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. The Bulldogs have a chance to clinch the SEC East with a win, locking up a berth in the SEC championship game.

College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET, with the Georgia game starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both will air on ESPN.