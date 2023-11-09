Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2070 (Nov. 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network host Paul Finebaum recently said about Georgia ahead of its top-10 showdown with Ole Miss this Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum says UGA could be ‘vulnerable’ vs. Ole Miss

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s win vs. Missouri last Saturday was closer than experts predicted, and because of that, SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum now thinks the Bulldogs could be “vulnerable” against Ole Miss this Saturday. I’ll discuss more about why that is on today’s show and what to expect when UGA takes on the Rebels this Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss where UGA would be ranked in the second College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the Dawgs’ preparations for Ole Miss.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida coach Billy Napier speaking out in defense of his program after another bad loss for the Gators this past Saturday to Arkansas.

55-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart challenging UGA fans to be at their best in the home finale against the Rebels on Saturday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.