Rising Georgia football star Nolan Smith returning, adds bite to reloading Bulldogs’ defnse.

Nolan Smith-Georgia football-leader
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith is the vocal leader of the Georgia defense
ATHENS — The Georgia football defense just added considerably more teeth with Nolan Smith announcing he will return for another season.

Smith, who will be the Bulldogs leading returning tackler (56), had projected as a second-day NFL draft pick (second or third round) and figures to improve his stock while helping Georgia defend its CFP Championship and No. 1 ranking.

