The Decision: What will elite Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith decide for 2022?

ATHENS — Nolan Smith pledged the Georgia defense would “finish the job” on Alabama in the days leading up to the CFP Championship Game, and Smith and Bulldogs did just that with their 33-18 win last Monday. Many of the stars from the Georgia defense are moving on, including underclassmen and projected first-round picks Travon Walker and Nakobe Dean, along with likely second-day pick Lewis Cine. So now what does Smith do?

Smith’s return is integral for a Georgia defense that, at the time of this publication. has confirmed only two returning starters — cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith. The Bulldogs, of course, have rotated plenty of players so the cupboard is not completely bare with rising stars like Jalen Carter, Jason Dumas-Johnson, Zion Logue and Warren Brinson among those returning whose roles are expected to increase. RELATED: Kirby Smart expected, understands Georgia football attrition

The status of outside linebacker Robert Beal is pending, as is that of defensive back William Poole. But Smith is the sort of sure-fire star that every championship defense needs, as he showed this season why he was the No. 1-rated overall player in the 2019 Class per the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith currently projects as a second-day pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — second or third round — if he were to declare himself eligible.

The reasons Smith could return, following the lead of 2021 UGA icon Jordan Davis, is multi-tiered: • Smith can raise his NFL draft stock • Smith can enhance is collegiate legacy as a likely preseason All-American • Smith can complete his degree • Smith can secure NIL deals. • UGA can purchase an insurance policy for Smith

Smith would be the leading returning tackler (56) after finishing the season playing his best football. Smith led the Bulldogs with 2 tackles-for-loss in the 33-18 win over Alabama, just as he promised. “The difference between this game and that game is we just have to do it,” Smith said. “We have to find a way. I believe in our coaches. I trust in the plan.” Smith also had 3 QB hurries and a sack, as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked four times and intercepted twice. RELATED: Bryce Young shoulders blame for Crimson Tide 33-18 loss to Georgia Here’s a look at the Georgia attrition list DEFENSE Key returning players