SEC stock is back on the rise after the league exerted itself in impressive fashion, going undefeated in opening week games for the first time since 1997, albeit, with many wins against overmatched competition.

Still, when one takes into account the struggles elite Big Ten teams had — Michigan’s last-second win over Western Michigan and Oregon’s escape from Boise State come to mind — a case can be made the SEC was the most impressive conference of the opening week.

LSU’s 51-10 win over Clemson was shocking, even to coach Lane Kiffin who said, “”I thought it’d be like 35-7, 35-10. I didn’t know they’d be that dysfunctional on offense.”

SEC elites Georgia and Texas won in dominant fashion, the Bulldogs’ winning 63-3 over FCS Tennessee State despite pulling starting QB Gunner Stockton in the second quarter, and the Longhorns rolling over Texas State 59-7.

Miami looks to carry the banner for the ACC, and its 45-6 win at Stanford was impressive enough, but the league took a hit with Georgia Tech’s 14-13 home loss to Big 12-member Colorado.

Big 12 favorites Texas Tech, BYU and Utah were impressive enough in their wins, but TCU’s 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Week Zero was a bad look, as was Oklahoma State’s 24-10 loss to Tulsa.

Here’s a stock report on notable SEC teams after their opening season performances:

Stock Soaring

LSU out-gained Clemson 644-145 and rolled up a school-record 38 first downs to the orange-clad Tigers’ 8 in handing Dabo Swinney the most lopsided loss of his career with a 51-10 margin.

New LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was 16-of-28 passing for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception and had 12 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia emptied the bench in scoring the decisive 63-3 win over Tennessee State, playing four quarterbacks who competed passes to 15 different players with 11 players carrying the football.

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed just 109 total yards, only 10 coming via the run game.

Texas won with relative ease, as Arch Manning was predictably efficient in his 20-of-27 passing performance that netted 305 yards with four touchdown throws and one interception.

Longhorns’ celebrated transfer receiver Cam Coleman debuted with three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while incoming transfer tailback Hollywood Smothers had 10 carries for 70 yards.

Stock Up

Auburn pulled out a pulse-pounding 17-16 win over Baylor in Alex Golesh’s debut as the Tigers’ head coach and DJ Lagway’s first start as the Bears’ quarterback. The Tigers proved they could finish after going just 1-6 in games decided by single digits last season.

Florida coach Jon Sumrall had a successful debut at The Swamp, the Gators winning 66-21 over Florida Atlantic as Aaron Philo passed for 275 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Oklahoma saw its defense deliver a signature shutout in blowing out UTEP, 51-0, while John Mateer provided 225 yards passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Sooners.

Stock Even

Ole Miss was fortunate to pull out a 41-38 neutral site win over Louisville in a game that came down to the final seconds in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday night.

Vanderbilt had a battle on its hands with Austin Peay, up 15-9 at halftime, before pulling away for a 28-9 win. Jared Curtis came off the bench to complete 7 of 9 passes for 60 yards and had three carries for 22 yards.