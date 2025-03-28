ATHENS — The rave reviews for sophomore running back Nate Frazier continue to roll in.

After leading in Georgia in rushing as a freshman, he seems poised to become a more consistent force for the Georgia offense.

"I think the biggest thing when I was watching Nate is when he came in in fall camp,“ linebacker Justin Williams said. ”And I’m on the same field, and I misfit a run, and Nate cuts. By the time he cuts and I turn around, he’s already 20 yards down the field. And I’m like, what the heck? This man’s flying. And I knew that from then on, I was like, this guy’s going to be special. That was a great moment for him. He had a great fall, and he’s going to help us a lot this year.”

Of course, Frazier can only do so much for the Georgia offense. If the Bulldogs are to compete for a national championship, that means a 16 or possibly 17-game season. That’s a lot to put all on one running back, even one with as much upside as Frazier.

Georgia has to have viable options behind Frazier to spell him when need be.

As the Bulldogs are now more than halfway through spring practice, it does not seem Georgia is in a good space with non-Frazier options.

Perhaps most telling is that head coach Kirby Smart told reporters this week that wide receiver Dillon Bell was taking reps with the running backs.

“We mix Dillon in practice to practice,” Smart said. “He works in the slot. He’s tried to develop as a wide receiver and a back. He’s been great and in a good attitude and being committed to “Coach, if it means me playing 10, 15 snaps at back, I wanna do it. If I can develop as a slot, I wanna do it.‘”

This isn’t the first time Bell has worked with the running back room, as he did so during the early portion of the 2023 season when injuries mounted.

Injuries are once again a talking point with this group. Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson have been hindered this spring as the former recovers from knee surgery and the latter is dealing with an ankle injury.

“I mean, they’re working out kind of separate from us,” Smart said. “Both dealing with significant injuries. So they’re not going to be doing much during the spring. So they’re working, they’re over ther doing things, but they’re not with the team. They’re not doing 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 or indy or anything.”

After those two, Georgia has second-year running backs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. Both had positive moments last season and are now looking to find more sustained success as they’re further developed.

Even though Frazier didn’t go through spring practice last season, it’s clear he’s several steps ahead of his fellow 2024 signees.

“Chauncey and Dwight have been great, bright spots there,” Smart said. “In my opinion, they both are getting better, they’re competing. Dwight’s hit some big runs. Chauncey’s made some really good cuts.”

There has been consistent positive intel when it comes to freshman Bo Walker this spring. As we are now halfway through spring practice, the freshman from Ellenwood, Ga., seems to be in a place where he can give Georgia meaningful reps and carries for Georgia right away.

That would be massive for Josh Crawford’s room. The Bulldogs have a true ace in Frazier, who could be Georgia’s most impactful offensive player in 2025.

But Georgia needs to fill out the rotation behind Frazier if this group is to reach its potential this season. Cash Jones is a proven commodity and an excellent third-down option behind Frazier. Still, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach identified the running back room as Georgia’s weakness entering this season.

What the rest of this group is able to do between now and the start of the 2025 season will go a long way in determining how much mileage Georgia will need to put on Frazier.