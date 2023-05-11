Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff digs into nuances, quietly building himself up

This is Part Two of a two-part series on Georgia football quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who many consider the back-up QB entering the offseason ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff keeps his head down and keeps working, seemingly oblivious to the narrative around him. Much of the offseason talk has centered around how good projected Bulldogs’ starter Carson Beck looked in the G-Day Game.

Beck, a fourth-year Florida prep product once committed to Alabama, has NFL prototype size and undeniably elite arm talent. Vandagriff, meanwhile, is spending time picking his own game apart.

“I had to break a few bad habits from high school,” Vandagriff said, explaining his growth the past two seasons while speaking with former Georgia star Aaron Murray. “When you’re watching yourself and making highlight tapes, if it’s a bad play I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah this play is probably coming up, skip!’ " Vandagriff said. Now, Vandagriff said, he searches out weaknesses in his game.

"Am I giving this away if I fake clap like this, or does my fake clap look like my real clap?" Vandagriff said. "Is my footwork good, is my throwing motion good, do I change when I throw to the left or to the right?" Vandagriff shared how his knowledge has grown, in three-dimensional chess fashion, of the game within the game.

“There’s always pre-snap keys, and you find those and it’s something that will help you get into something that’s going to beneficial for the offense,” Vandagriff said. “I think I did pretty well in the spring, but it’s something I want to keep working on.” Fancy footwork Vandagriff’s mobility and ability to throw off the run has caught Kirby Smart’s eye, and it’s a major reason why the Georgia head coach has left open the QB competition. But Vandagriff said there’s where to be done there, too, even if it’s already an area of strength for him. “The main thing …. was finding a medium,” Vandagriff said. “Are you running out (of the pocket) because you felt some push? Or did you just need to take a step left or take a step right?” Vandagriff said it is possible to be too “extreme” with pocket movement.