ATHENS — Carson Beck is ready to take teams deep under the right circumstances, but the Georgia quarterback notes he can’t do it alone.

“When they give us the chance to throw the shot, we have to complete it, we have to execute and try to be perfect in that way,” said Beck, who ranks 26th in the nation in pass efficiency rating.

“That’s the biggest thing, is understanding where to be at the right time, because if you’re there I’m going to deliver the ball.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) figure to get opportunities to throw the deep pass when they play at Auburn (3-1, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Beck explained that the deeper passes haven’t always been there through the early part of the schedule.

“Obviously we’re going to have opportunities throughout the game to hit shots and throw the ball down the field,” Beck said. “(But) a lot of teams have just been playing off, and I take what they give me … "

Georgia actually ranks tied for 14th in the nation with six pass plays of 40 yards or more and three pass plays of 50 yards or more this season.

Auburn has given up only two pass plays longer than 40 and 50 yards and Coach Kirby Smart has noted the Tigers’ ability to create havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Beck is aware of all of these things, and that’s why he has mentioned the need for the Georgia offense to display a level of balance.

“I think the biggest thing is continuing to be efficient, complete passes, and get the ball into our playmakers’ hands and let them make plays,” Beck said last week during his Players Lounge interview.

“We are Georgia, We are the number one team in the country for a reason, we have athletes that surround me, so my job and my goal is to get the ball into their hands.”

There’s a chance the Bulldogs could be getting one of their most explosive players back on Saturday, as preseason All-SEC wideout Ladd McConkey returned to practice this week after missing the first four games with a back injury.

Beck has not had the same supporting cast Stetson Bennett had last season.

McConkey is out, Adonai Mitchell transferred to Texas, and first-round left tackle Broderick Jones and playmakers Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington are off to the NFL.

“I don’t think people acknowledge the difference in Darnell, Kenny, Broderick,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of dudes, Ladd, Kendall, not out there. There’s a lot people missing.”

Beck does not appear overly concerned, beyond making sure he takes care of his responsibilties.

“Whatever I have to do to prepare and make sure I’m getting the ball out on time, and going to the right place based off the coverage,” Beck said, “that’s the biggest thing I can continue to work on, and just comfortability, like within the offense and on the field.”

Beck also understands there’s a complimentary football aspect to all of this at Georgia, where the offense feeds off the defense, and vice versa.

“We want to go out there and score every drive, that’s the plan …. , Beck said. “But we also know that we have a good defense, so there is something to taking risks and not taking risks, and running the ball and not taking shots.

“There has to be a good balance … There’s a fine line between too much and too little, but I think continuing to find our identity is a huge part for our offense.”