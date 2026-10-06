ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Elijah Griffin left no doubt about his team’s mindset as they prepare for an epic showdown at Alabama.

“We’re super excited, because we don’t back down from any challenges,” Griffin said on Tuesday.

“We run to the storm, we don’t run away from it. We’re definitely 100 percent ready in my opinion.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) play in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the No. 6-ranked Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

To Griffin’s point about running toward a storm, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical rainstorm in the Gulf that could turn into a hurricane and bring threatening weather to Tuscaloosa by Saturday.

UGA coach Kirby Smart said Monday his staff would continue to monitor and assess the situation.

“Weather, obviously can be a factor,” Smart said.

Griffin said the Georgia defensive line looks to be a factor in the game, as well.

“We want to execute and play our best game as a team,” Griffin said. “As long as we worry about us, we’ll get the job done.”

Griffin, a 6-foot-4, 310-pounder, came out of Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep as a 5-star prospect rated as the No. 1-rated defensive lineman in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Griffin’s 105 snaps this season are the most among the Bulldogs’ interior defensive linemen.

Griffin’s run defense grade (68.0) — per PFF — has left something to be desired, as it ranks ninth among Georgia’s defensive starters.

The sophomore said he understands his role and expects to continue to improve and produce more.

“I haven’t played my best,” Griffin said. “I feel like I haven’t played bad, but there’s still more work to be done.”

Griffin understands the game between the two SEC superpowers will be under the microscope.

“Everybody treats it like the Super Bowl, which I can understand, it makes sense, it’s a rivalry,” Griffin said. “We try to listen to the noise, but you’ve just got to shut it off, and at the end of the day, we’ve got to do what we do.”