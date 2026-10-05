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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Dawgs in the NFL: Even in a loss, Brock Bowers makes history
While it was a relatively quiet day for former Georgia players in Week 4 of the NFL season, there were still plenty of performances to take note of.
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia stock falls in Vegas, line flips early to new favorite Alabama
ATHENS — That didn’t take long.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia opens as favorite at Alabama, Florida double-digit favorite at home
ATHENS — Kirby Smart said he’d like to say Georgia is “operating on all cylinders” after five games this season and that his team is completely healthy, but the Bulldogs …
Mike Griffith
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Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s win over Vanderbilt
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Vanderbilt shows Georgia run game can be slowed, protects QB
ATHENS — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea found positives in the Commodores loss that will have Kirby Smart and his Georgia staff hard at work.
Mike Griffith
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