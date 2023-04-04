Georgia defensive front challenged to remain elite with inexperience and youth outside

ATHENS — Kirby Smart likes to say “it all starts up front” in football, and his Georgia defensive line has some big shoes to fill and questions to answer this season. Departing Bulldogs Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are expected to go in the first round in the upcoming NFL Draft, which would give UGA five first-round picks off its defensive front over the past two seasons. RELATED: Kirby Smart takes action, calls 2 star players into office to maintain sharp edge

Travon Walker was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt were also first-round picks from their defensive tackle positions. The question is, how many future first-round picks will be lining up along the Georgia front this season? Is there one?

Georgia sophomore Mykel Williams is back at defensive end and will be ready for the season after undergoing foot surgery this spring.

UGA has veterans inside — though perhaps not superstars — in Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue, Bear Alexander and Warren Brinson. On the edge of the line there is talent, but also questions now that outside linebacker Nolan Smith has moved on. "Green, extremely green, never seen one as green," Smart said of a position that often sets up on the line of scrimmage to rush the passer. "I mean, the issue is that even the old players, calling Darris (Smith), Marvin (Jones Jr.), C.J. Madden old, none of them really have true playing experience." To Smart's point, Chaz Chambliss led that position in defense snaps last season with 249 — and that was only 16th most on the team.

Jalon Walker played 118 snaps, Marvin Jones Jr, played 66 snaps, Darris Smith played 18 snaps and C.J. Madden played three snaps. "C.J. was injured all year and going through a shoulder surgery a lot of the year and kind of recovered from that," Smart said. "Then you've got the incoming mid-years. It's very unique. But I like what we have. I wouldn't trade the room for somebody else's room, because we've got some good players in there." Those young players — Damon Wilson, Sam M'Pemba and Gabe Harris — certainly look the part.