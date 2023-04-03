Georgia football scrimmage stock report: QB race underway, Javon Bullard making plays

ATHENS — Carson Beck has waited a long time for his opportunity to take the reins of the Georgia offense. Just one thing: Kirby Smart and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo aren’t ready to hand them over to Beck or any of the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks.

Smart also praised Vandagriff, who had a better day statistically with 3 TD passes and no interceptions, along with more yard passing per sources in attendance. Vandagriff, while not quite as smooth running the offense, brings more of a threat to run to the position. RELATED: Kirby Smart gives his breakdown of the 3 QBs from scrimmage It will all get worked out later, but at least now there’s somewhat of a starting point with one scrimmage in the books running Bobo’s offense. Here’s a look at how things are trending coming out of the scrimmage, based on what Smart and observers have noted: RELATED: 3 takeaways from Georgia Scrimmage One Stock Soaring

Javon Bullard: It seems Bullard is improving at each turn, and now Smart is comparing him to departed All-American safety Chris Smith. Bullard is obviously a big hitter, but he’s also proving a playmaker in the secondary. Lawson Luckie: The last time an incoming Georgia freshman tight end got this much hype was ….. well, last year, and then the year before that, and the year before that. Todd Hartley has earned his raises. Austin Blaske: Smart doled out some heavy praise for this Swiss Army knife of a lineman, and rightly so as Blaske’s versatility is pivotal for UGA to be at its best. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: The South Florida produced is known best for his blocking and strong hands, but Rosemy-Jacksaint is evolving as more of a dynamic threat. This could be a breakout season for Rosemy-Jacksaint if the trend continues. Stock Up Brock Vandagriff: Smart said there were a couple of throw Vandagriff threw out of bounds that could have been 50-50 balls — but was that really a bad decision? Vandagriff’s running ability is a plus, and throwing 3 TDs with no interceptions represents rising stock. Oscar Delp: Delp reminded observers of his pass-catching abilities while drawing praise from his head coach for the much-improved blocking that was needed.

Rara Thomas: The Mississippi State transfer came back from a bruised knee to play well in the scrimmage, impressing his head coach and taking another forward step in earning a place in the rotation. Kamari Lassiter: It’s a good sign when the head coach is discussing a player being focused on being a leader and setting the tone in practice. Lassiter has the look of an All-SEC selection at cornerback. Stock Even Carson Beck: A fast start for Beck turned into a three-interception afternoon, and there’s no way to suggest that raised his stock. Smart indicated the rotation stays the same, however, so it’s just one more practice for Beck to learn from. Running backs: The product is looking pretty one-dimensional with power backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson carrying the load. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have some versatility, but both are dealing with injured hamstrings. Deyon Bouie: The Kentucky transfer has yet to bring enough fire to the UGA secondary for Smart to refer to him by his nickname, “Smoke.” Smart said Bouie has “a long way to go” learning the defense, but “he’s not afraid to compete.”

