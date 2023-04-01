Georgia injury report: Preseason All-American set for surgery, Kirby Smart shares Mykel Williams’ injury

ATHENS — Mykel Williams, arguably Georgia’s fastest rising defensive star, will be sidelined the remainder of spring drills as a result of an ongoing foot injury. Williams, a 2022 Freshman All-American and 2023 preseason All-American, has consulted with his family and Ron Courson (executive AD, sports medicine) and will undergo foot surgery with plans to begin running again in June. LIVE UPDATES: Kirby Smart quick takes on Scrimmage One at Sanford Stadium

“He had a continuation of a small sesamoid bone,” Smart said at a press conference following the Bulldogs’ first scrimmage on Saturday. “Ron felt like if he couldn’t handle it with maintenance, meaning treatment and getting better recovery, that we would have the possibility of (surgery), so we decided to do that.” RELATED: Kirby breaks down QBs in Scrimmage One: Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff

Smart said the injury has been bothering Williams, who led Georgia with 4 1/2 sacks and tied Jalen Carter for team honors with 31 QB hurries. RELATED: Kirby makes clear what he wants -- and doesn’t want -- from QB position in 2023 “It’s something that’s been nagging him,” Smart said. “We wanted to clean it up for him and get him healthy.”

Smart confirmed DawgNation reports that both Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards have been dealing with hamstring injuries, declaring Milton out for spring while maintaining hopes Edwards can return for the final six practices of spring drills. RELATED: Georgia scrambles with 3 scholarship backs out, moves walk-ons to RB room Georgia injury report (Unofficial) WR Rara Thomas (knee), probable WR Anthony Evans (ankle), questionable RB Daijun Edwards (hamstring), questionable

RB Andrew Paul (knee), out RB Kendall Milton (hamstring), out DE Mykel Williams (foot), out OLB Marvin Jones (shoulder), out OLB Jalon Walker (shoulder), out FS Dan Jackson (foot), out