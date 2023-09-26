ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s version of Georgia football looks a lot like the old style Alabama teams of yesteryear, per one Tuscaloosa radio analysts.

Ryan Fowler, a 19-year veteran who hosts a show from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day on Tide 100.9 FM, says the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs should be the default pick to win the SEC Championship and CFP title once again.

“Georgia, you are already in Atlanta, you’re on cruise control,” Fowler said, predicting UGA would win the SEC East Division and earn a spot in the SEC title game for what would be a third-straight year.

“It reminds you of what Alabama was a few years ago … it would be one of the biggest upsets in college football for them not to be there, and they’ll wait on whoever comes out of the SEC West.”

The Crimson Tide remains the odds-on favorite to win the SEC West Division, but Fowler notes Alabama has some challenges ahead.

The Crimson Tide plays at Mississippi State at 9 p.m. on Saturday night, but it’s Alabama’s 3:30 p.m. CBS game at Texas A&M on Oct. 7 that Fowler said fans should keep an eye on.

“This (Alabama) team will be better in November then September or October, but I don’t know if they have ll the pieces to win a national title,” Fowler said. “I just don’t feel it for Alabama, and by default you would go to Georgia.”

RELATED: Kirby Smart is bracing for the Auburn road trip

Fowler said “somebody needs to derail Georgia,” because just like Alabama once did, the Bulldogs are “making it boring for the rest of college football.”

Fowler helped break down Georgia’s upcoming 3:30 p.m. game at Auburn and engaged in the controversial manner Deion Sanders has built a program at Colorado during his appearance during the On the Beat Show.