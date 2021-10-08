5 questions: Auburn beat writer Tom Green reveals ‘new dynamic’ under Bryan Harsin

ATHENS — Auburn football is getting fired up in anticipation of rival Georgia coming to town for a showdown on The Plains Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A national television audience will be looking on at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs look to remain perfect against the No. 18 Tigers (4-1). Tigers quarterback Bo Nix will be looking forward to the home field advantage as much as anyone on his team, as his numbers are appreciably greater within the Jordan-Hare Stadium confines than on the road.

Nix has 20 TD passes and one interception in home games, but on the road, 14 TD passes and 12 interceptions. “When a team like Georgia who’s had great success and who’s really good, and they’re going to come in very well prepared, very well-coached, and I think a home-field advantage like Auburn would mean a lot for us players,” Nix said, per AL.com. “I just think it could have a huge impact on our team and maybe the outcome of the game.”

The Bulldogs are a 151/2-point favorite over Nix and Auburn, however, and Tigers’ beat writer Tom Green of AL.com provide more insight into the matchup. 1. How would you describe Auburn’s QB situation with Nix and LSU transfer T.J. Finley? The best way to describe Auburn’s quarterback situation, I think, is that this is Bo Nix’s team – at least until it isn’t. Yes, he struggled against Georgia State and was benched, but it says something that he didn’t pout or anything after T.J. Finley led that comeback. Instead, he got back to work and earned the start against LSU last week. Then that performance happened. It was far from perfect (look at the completion percentage), but it was the best performance of his career, and I think he earned a lot of respect from his team for his play in Death Valley.

While Nix has remained Auburn’s starter, I think the team feels good about its backup situation with Finley – and if Nix struggles again like he did a couple weeks ago, I don’t think Bryan Harsin will hesitate to make the switch. 2. What is Auburn’s biggest team strength? The biggest strength of this Auburn team is its linebackers, if/when the unit is fully healthy. Zakoby McClain is on a warpath this season after leading the nation in tackles and being snubbed from just about any sort of postseason recognition. Owen Pappoe is a team captain for a reason and has been a Day 1 starter since 2019, but he has dealt with a leg injury the last couple of weeks. Chandler Wooten returned after opting out last season (while awaiting the birth of his first child) and has been more productive than ever while also being voted a team captain. These guys have unreal chemistry on the field together, and they really set the tone for the rest of the defense. 3. What is the Tigers’ biggest weakness? Auburn’s secondary has had its share of issues this season, but it’s hard not to point to the wide receivers as the biggest weakness right now. The group lost a lot from last season – Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove – and have struggled with consistency this fall. There’s a reason Harsin pulled the trigger and fired first-year receivers coach Cornelius Williams after just four games. The unit is still a work in progress, and there is some promise from guys like Kobe Hudson and Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson, but the receivers still have a ways to go. 4. What are some of the biggest differences for the team with Harsin vs. Gus Malzahn, offensive and defensive identity-wise? Offensively, look no further than the tight end position. Gus Malzahn rarely used tight ends, and when he did, they were primarily blockers. Under Harsin, Auburn’s leading receiver through five games is tight end John Samuel Shenker, who is coming off the first 100-yard game for an Auburn tight end in 27 years.