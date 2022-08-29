Georgia football’s 6 most indispensable players entering 2022 season

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has a loaded Georgia football roster entering his seventh season, yet another team capable of winning a championships if things fall just right. The Bulldogs were a play away in 2017, losing 26-23 in overtime to Alabama, and a quarter away from a CFP appearance in 2018, blowing a two-touchdown lead in a 35-28 loss to the Tide in the SEC title game. Finally, Georgia put it all together last season, bouncing back from a 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship Game to beat Alabama 33-18 on the strength of a defense that held Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to just one touchdown, and then scored one of its own to ice the game.

Many of the key pieces from that CFP Championship Game victory are back, and they rank among the most irreplaceable players on the team. To be clear, the most irreplaceable players ranking is not the same as the “best” or “most deserving.” Instead, it’s geared toward Georgia can ill-afford to lose because of the depth or unique ability they offer at their respective position. No. 1 Christopher Smith

By now everyone knows Smith’s story, how he has bulked up into an NFL prospect after being unexpectedly forced into action in 2020 after Richard LeCounte’s motorcycle crash. Smith has worked to create his own legend, delivering the historic Pick 6 in the 10-3 season-opening win over Clemson that launched the championship season, which he helped seal by picking off Bryce Young with the game in the balance. Smith is a great leader and representative of the program on and off the field, and the secondary will be counting on him.

No. 2 Brock Bowers Bowers’ deceptive athleticism and football savvy is no less than amazing, as his ability to get open and catch radius make him a reliable target. Bowers is responsible for a great deal of hidden yardage with his strong runs after the catch, and his football IQ allows for Todd Monken to move him all over the field to create matchups. Georgia has a deep tight ends room, but Bowers’ skills and experience in this offense make him irreplaceable. The Bulldogs would not have won the 2021 national title without Brock Bowers. 3. Jalen Carter Carter delivered the biggest play in the CFP Championship Game when he blocked a field goal attempt that could have enabled Alabama to extend its lead to 12-6 with 3:18 left.

Instead, Carter’s block changed the momentum, and the very next play James Cook burst 67 yards to set up the TD the gave Georgia its first lead of the game. Carter is a one-man wrecking machine in the middle of the line of scrimmage. Georgia needs him to grow into the best team leader he can be to maximize its 2022 season. 4. Kenny McIntosh McIntosh has proven clutch in big moments, catching three passes on the game-winning drive against Cincinnati, and making a juggling catch and 6-yard run in the CFP title game to extend two scoring drives. McIntosh is the most experienced and versatile of the backs entering this season and has drawn great praise from Dell McGee and Kirby Smart for his leadership and work ethic. Georgia has other talented backs, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both proven in their own right, but McIntosh’s dual-threat ability as runner and pass catcher makes him unique. Alas, he also passed for a TD in the Orange Bowl.